MeshCentral Screens
This is a quick overview of the web pages you will see when running MeshCentral2. To get started you need to install Node, run "npm install meshcentral" in an empty folder and run "node ./node_modules/meshcentral". That is all the site will start. The first time, MeshCentral will generate a few certificates. Then, browse to the web site address to see the login screen. You can use this screen to create a new user account if you have not done so already.
The first user created on the web site will be administrator on the web site, so it's important to do that right away. You can then grant other users site administration rights. Once you create an account, you can login. The "My Devices" tab will be empty since here are no device groups or devices to manage. Start by creating a new "Device Group". Later, you can create more or manage the groups in the "My Account" tab.
MeshCentral2 supports two types of device groups. A group where you install the MeshAgent and a group where Intel AMT alone is used. In most cases, create a device group of type "Manage using a software agent". Once a group is created, create a mesh, you can click on it and see the mesh settings and users.
You can now download the MeshAgent and install it on as many computers as needed. The process of installing the agent is a bit different on Windows and Linux, both should be easy. On Windows, simply run the agent and press "Install / Update" to install the agent as a background service. You can also press "Connect" if a temporary session is needed.
A few seconds after pressing "Install" or "Connect", the computer should show up in the MeshCentral account. You can click on it to get general information about the newly connected computer.
From here, we can click on the Desktop, Terminal and Files tabs to perform remote control operations on the computer.
At this point, there is plenty more to explore. From managing user permissions on making use of Intel® AMT, MeshCentral has plenty of features.